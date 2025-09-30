Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.50.

DNTL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.70.

Shares of DNTL opened at C$10.86 on Monday. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$10.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.74%.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

