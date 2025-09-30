HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Holdings Boosted by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after buying an additional 1,329,618 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,313,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of HCA opened at $421.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $422.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.