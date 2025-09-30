HC Wainwright Increases Earnings Estimates for CorMedix

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CorMedix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CorMedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CorMedix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. D. Boral Capital cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, D Boral Capital cut CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CorMedix Trading Up 4.9%

CorMedix stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.76.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. CorMedix had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 42.11%.The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4830.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 509,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,623,448. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $537,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 176,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,029.20. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,617 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CorMedix by 699.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

