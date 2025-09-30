FY2025 EPS Estimates for MNPR Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.35). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12.
MNPR opened at $75.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.20. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Chandler Robinson sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,880. This represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $35,000,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 272,026 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,573.86. This represents a 66.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,733 shares of company stock worth $36,700,227. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
