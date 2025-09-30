FY2025 EPS Estimates for FS Bancorp Raised by DA Davidson

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.88%.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

FSBW opened at $39.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $300.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $49.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Bancorp

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 14,646 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $612,642.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,928.25. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $1,529,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 489.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.