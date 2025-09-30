FY2025 EPS Estimates for First Busey Reduced by DA Davidson

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a report issued on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on First Busey in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Busey has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.82.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott A. Phillips bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,230.80. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $157,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in First Busey by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Articles

