FY2025 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Boosted by Scotiabank

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -188.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $478.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,054.6% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

