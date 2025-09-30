Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PR FY2025 Earnings

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Permian Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Permian Resources Stock Down 4.9%

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

