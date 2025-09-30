Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LPTH Q1 Earnings

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for LightPath Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 26th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPTH. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of LPTH opened at $8.15 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $362.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

