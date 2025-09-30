Desjardins Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Skeena Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 25th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skeena Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

