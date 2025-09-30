dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at TD Securities

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

dentalcorp Stock Down 0.5%

DNTL opened at C$10.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$10.95.

dentalcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. dentalcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.74%.

dentalcorp Company Profile

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

