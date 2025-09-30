dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Downgraded by CIBC to Tender

CIBC cut shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research note released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$13.00.

DNTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.70.

TSE DNTL opened at C$10.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.22, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of C$7.10 and a 12-month high of C$10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. dentalcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.74%.

About dentalcorp

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

