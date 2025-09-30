Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The trade was a 52.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,462 shares of company stock worth $420,370,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

