Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to a sell rating. The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.15. 148,734,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,103% from the average session volume of 12,367,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Datavault AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other news, insider Brett Moyer sold 130,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $52,301.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,117,665 shares in the company, valued at $447,066. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 94.61% and a negative net margin of 1,309.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

