Dakota Wealth Management Invests $234,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after purchasing an additional 931,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,952,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,150,000 after purchasing an additional 502,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,204,462 shares of company stock worth $420,370,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.