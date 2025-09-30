DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook for BWB FY2025 Earnings

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million.

BWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,665.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth $776,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 75,730 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 206,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 6,152 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $100,892.80. Following the sale, the director owned 94,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,734.40. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,214,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,441,919.61. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,238. Company insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

