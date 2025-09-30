DA Davidson Has Bullish Estimate for EBMT FY2025 Earnings

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In related news, Director Corey Jensen sold 2,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $42,125.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $111,007.80. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 106,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,562.72. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

