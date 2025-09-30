D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jones Trading upgraded shares of VolitionRx to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $67.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.27. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 78,125 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 966,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,760.96. This trade represents a 8.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 78,125 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,609,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,302.08. The trade was a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 171,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,900. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 286,644 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VolitionRx by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 60,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

