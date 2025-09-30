CIBC Lowers Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$12.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interfor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.20.

TSE IFP opened at C$10.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.24. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$10.10 and a 12 month high of C$21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.65.

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests.

