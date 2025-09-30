CIBC Lowers European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$1.25

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.19.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 6.9%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$1.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.47. The stock has a market cap of C$100.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.72.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

