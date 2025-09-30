CIBC Lowers European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$1.25

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James Financial cut European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.19.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ERE.UN
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 6.9%
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.