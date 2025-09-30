Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barrick Mining FY2025 Earnings

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Barrick Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Barrick Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

B opened at $33.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21. Barrick Mining has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $1,459,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,122,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,328,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

