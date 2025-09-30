Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Target Price at $47.50

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after buying an additional 477,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $18,231,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,689,000 after buying an additional 404,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $17,569,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.50. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.81%.The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

