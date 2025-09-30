Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Target Price at $47.50

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PPC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance
NASDAQ:PPC opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.50. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.81%.The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pilgrim’s Pride Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pilgrim’s Pride
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.