Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 2% After Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $327.55 and last traded at $327.90. Approximately 21,079,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 26,293,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.53.

Specifically, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

