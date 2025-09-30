Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

