BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Several analysts have recently commented on BESIY shares. Barclays lowered BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Zacks Research lowered BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.
BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance
BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $173.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.
About BE Semiconductor Industries
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.
