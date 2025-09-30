Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UTI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2,671.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $3,085,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 100.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

