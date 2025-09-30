Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

