Analysts Set V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Target Price at $63.73

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.7273.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of V2X from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on shares of V2X and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

NYSE VVX opened at $56.43 on Friday. V2X has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,000,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,700,001 shares in the company, valued at $485,000,050. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,400,000 shares of company stock worth $277,480,000. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V2X by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 613,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after buying an additional 273,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,136 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of V2X by 6.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 426,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the first quarter worth $19,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

