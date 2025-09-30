Analysts Offer Predictions for Chord Energy FY2025 Earnings

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Chord Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.55 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.15.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 59.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 364.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter worth $1,940,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

