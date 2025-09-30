Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives $72.14 Average PT from Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.1429.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $74.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $76.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 110,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

