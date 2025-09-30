American National Bank & Trust Acquires 2,033 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of American National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 301,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 199,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Morangie Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morangie Management LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $315.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $867.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.