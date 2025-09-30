Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 18,725.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Amcor by 839.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth $29,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.