Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $6.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AKBA

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.