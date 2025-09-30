Agree Realty Corporation $ADC Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 436.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.08 per share, for a total transaction of $151,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 635,160 shares in the company, valued at $45,782,332.80. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,502.56. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $555,926. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

