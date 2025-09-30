455 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 455 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.2% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $743.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $752.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $672.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,543 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,562.19. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,507 shares of company stock valued at $165,874,850. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

