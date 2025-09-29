State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 30 Shares of NewMarket Corporation $NEU

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $83,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $231,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $490,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 12.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEU opened at $829.28 on Monday. NewMarket Corporation has a one year low of $480.00 and a one year high of $854.75. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $779.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $698.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 21.80%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

