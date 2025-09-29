ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $47,000 in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.1% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 54.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of ALB opened at $88.08 on Monday. Albemarle Corporation has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -17.38%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

