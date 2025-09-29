ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%

AVGO stock opened at $334.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.32. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

