ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 3,918 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4,720.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 156,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,425. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.07) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

