Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 148.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 198.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Veralto Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:VLTO opened at $104.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

