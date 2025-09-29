Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,008 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,986,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 443.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 526,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 474,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $82.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.78%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

