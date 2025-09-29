Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Up 31% – Here’s Why

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) was up 31% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 1,229,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 282,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 45.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$342.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

