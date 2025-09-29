Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.6% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.6%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.92 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

