Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 623 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,083,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,892,003,000 after buying an additional 493,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,770,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000,000 after buying an additional 953,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edison International by 111.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,689,000 after buying an additional 2,987,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 190.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,169,000 after buying an additional 3,559,602 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Edison International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,485,000 after buying an additional 1,289,062 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Edison International Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.00 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.