Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 52 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 676.8% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 705,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,112,000 after purchasing an additional 614,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,070,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 416,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,125,000 after purchasing an additional 276,433 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,028,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,272,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,680,334,000 after buying an additional 173,584 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $291.95 on Monday. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.07 and its 200-day moving average is $327.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

