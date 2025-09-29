Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 316 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 177.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $2,002,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $70,020.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 95,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,118,905.15. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,216 shares of company stock worth $251,028. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $135.31 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $133.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

