Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 121 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $3,886,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 629.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8,026.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 515.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

NYSE GNRC opened at $168.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $906,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares in the company, valued at $100,202,968.86. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

