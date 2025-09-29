Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,077 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 229,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,586 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,064.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 453,710 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,973,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,884,000 after acquiring an additional 127,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 208,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

