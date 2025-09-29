Dakota Wealth Management Has $537,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,176,000 after acquiring an additional 516,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,957,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,252,000 after acquiring an additional 131,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,528,000 after acquiring an additional 387,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,466,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,726,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 16.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,321,000 after buying an additional 320,580 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER opened at $135.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average is $93.12. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $70,020.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,885 shares in the company, valued at $12,118,905.15. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,216 shares of company stock worth $251,028. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

