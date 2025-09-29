CX Institutional Has $119,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 62.8% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 37,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,792,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,471,000 after buying an additional 218,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 357,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $5,056,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 325,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,696.96. This represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

